Fort Wayne-area jobless rate falls to 4.8% in November

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate declined in November to 4.8%, slightly less than the 5.1% recorded in October, according to data released today by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate was 3.1% in November 2019. Experts say year-to-year comparisons are the most accurate because they eliminate seasonal variations. The novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the labor market have upended that conventional wisdom, however.

The local metropolitan statistical area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The Fort Wayne MSA's labor force declined by 2,890 people in one month, to 217,617 in November. That number includes those employed and those looking for work.

