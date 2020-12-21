Monday, December 21, 2020 12:05 pm
DeKalb reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths since Saturday
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said it has confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths among county residents Saturday, Sunday and today, bringing the county's totals to 2,795 cases and 57 deaths.
Two of the patients who died were older than 70 and one was older than 80, the health department said in a statement.
