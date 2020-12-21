Indiana: 3,978 new COVID-18 cases, 31 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,978 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 468,219 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,101 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,533,672 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,523,679 Sunday. A total of 5,288,642 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing in Columbia City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W Squawbuck Road. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.