Tuesday, December 22, 2020 10:49 pm
One dead in workplace incident
The Journal Gazette
A man was killed Monday at a Butler steel facility, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
According to a news release, officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to Heidtman Steel, 4400 CR 59 in Butler for a report of a man pinned between two rolls of steel.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
