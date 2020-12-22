The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 22, 2020 10:49 pm

    One dead in workplace incident

    A man was killed Monday at a Butler steel facility, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.

    According to a news release, officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to Heidtman Steel, 4400 CR 59 in Butler for a report of a man pinned between two rolls of steel.

    The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The incident is under investigation.

