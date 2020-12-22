Tuesday, December 22, 2020 6:39 pm
Lane restrictions for Ardmore intersections
The Journal Gazette
The intersections of Ardmore Avenue at Engle Road, Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway will have lane restrictions until Dec. 31 while crews work on signal detection, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city traffic engineering department at 427-1172.
