State's positivity rate underreported, health commissioner says

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's positivity rate for COVID-19 has been underreported since the beginning, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Tuesday while admitting to a longtime error in the calculation.

When the error is fixed next week, she expects the state's 7-day positivity rate to jump 2 or 3 percentage points. It is currently at 12.2% for all tests administered.

“Unfortunately, like the virus, much of what we have been doing has never been done before in real time. We're learning and making adjustments to bring Hoosiers the best information we can,” Box said. “We are very sorry for this error.”

She said the overall number of tests, positive results and deaths are solid. But a software error affecting the computation was discovered when about 600 new labs began reporting into the system.

While the state positivity rate will jump, she said counties will see mixed results in their rates -- with smaller counties likely going down.

Box also said the state is changing part of the calculation of the 7-day rate. Up to now the state took the average of positivity rates over seven days -- essentially an average of averages. Now the state will total the number of positive cases over the seven days divided by the total number of tests over the same seven days.

Also, on Tuesday, the state reported 3,758 new cases but 143 new deaths. Allen County added 188 new cases and 22 deaths.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, gave an update on the vaccine. She said the state received a second shipment – this time 39,000 doses – on Monday from Pfizer. So far, about 40,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 50,000 have scheduled appointments to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.