Coroner IDs fatal crash victims

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the victims from two separate fatal crashes.

Gwendolyn Martin, 63, of Fort Wayne, was the victim of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of McClellan Street Monday night.

Martin was the owner of the home that was struck by an out-of-control car that left the road, the coroner said.

Martin's cause of death has been ruled as blunt force injuries of the chest from a motor vehicle crash. Her death has been ruled an accident. The coroner's office has also identified a man who died in a crash this morning in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard as Ricardo B. Araujo, 63, of Fort Wayne.

Araujo's cause of death has been ruled as blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

The two deaths bring the number of people who have died in vehicle crashes in Allen County this year to 35.