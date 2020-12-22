The Journal Gazette
 
    Police seek man in connection with May murder

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man in connection with the murder of Roosevelt Allen on May 31 in the 500 block of McKinney Avenue.

    A warrant has been issued for Paris Patmon, 35, for murder, police said in a statement.

    Patmon is likely armed and while police would like to locate him quickly, they are urging caution.

    Anyone with information about Patmon is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or 911.

