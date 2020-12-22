Tuesday, December 22, 2020 1:14 pm
Police seek man in connection with May murder
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man in connection with the murder of Roosevelt Allen on May 31 in the 500 block of McKinney Avenue.
A warrant has been issued for Paris Patmon, 35, for murder, police said in a statement.
Patmon is likely armed and while police would like to locate him quickly, they are urging caution.
Anyone with information about Patmon is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or 911.
