Dec. 22, 2020: Indiana COVID-19 cases 3,758 with 143 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 3,758 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 143 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 471,876 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 7,244 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,545,018 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,533,672 Monday. A total of 5,330,603 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-thru testing site in Whitley County at the Whitley County 4H Center, 608 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.