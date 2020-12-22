Morning crash kills 1

A man is dead after a semi crash on the city’s east side just after 7 a.m. today.

Fort Wayne police said the man was driving down the exit ramp of Coliseum Boulevard South onto westbound East Washington Boulevard when a semi was turning from a side street onto East Washington.

Officers believe the driver of the car didn't see the semi and crashed, pinning the vehicle underneath, police said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not hurt.

Police said the westbound lanes of East Washington are closed while officers investigate the crash.

The closure will last a couple of hours until the investigation is complete.