Woman dead after vehicle rams house

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Monday night on the city's southside.

Officers said they arrived at the 5100 block of McClellan Street about 10 p.m. after responding to a report of a vehicle colliding into a house.

Police said the vehicle barreled through the home, leaving the victim buried beneath the rubble.

Two suspects in the vehicle fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, they said.

Police dogs were used to track the suspects, but were unable to locate them, officers said.

No further information was provided and an investigation is ongoing.