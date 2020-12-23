Bryan man dies in industrial accident

A Bryan, Ohio, man has died in an industrial accident at a Butler steel mill, police said.

Joshua Lucas, 39, died Tuesday when he was pinned between rolls of steel at Heitman Steel, said Det. Brady Thomas of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called just after 3 p.m. to the business at 4400 County Road 59 in Butler.

Thomas said Lucas was pinned between rolls of steel that were on a crane and rolls that were on the ground.

Investigators believe his death was accidental, Thomas said.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a safety compliance inspection, IOSHA spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said Wednesday.

The inspection could take 30 to 90 days, she said.

Formed in 1954, Heitman Steel operates facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. The company processes, packages and distributes flat rolled steel products, serving customers across a wide variety of industries, according to its website.

