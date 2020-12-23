Swanigan charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession

Caleb Swanigan, who led Homestead High School to a state basketball championship and also played for Purdue University and in the NBA, is charged in Whitley County with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Swanigan, 23, was arrested about 2 a.m. today on U.S. 30.

According to a police report, Swanigan had 3.4 pounds of marijuana.

Swanigan was named Indiana Mr. Basketball after his senior season at Homestead in 2014-15, when he averaged 22.6 points and 13.7 rebounds. The Spartans won their first (and, to date, only) semistate and state tournaments that season. He committed to Purdue that May.

Swanigan started all 34 games as a freshman for the Boilermakers, averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. His output increased as a sophomore in 2016-17, when he averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He left school for the NBA and was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Swanigan played for the Trail Blazers and several G League teams before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2019. He was traded back to Portland in January 2020, but was released and is now a free agent.