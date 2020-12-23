Verbatim: County to offer live Christmas tree recycling

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management issued this news release today:

The presents have been opened, the cookies are eaten, and as you “un-trim” the tree, you may be left asking the question: “What now?”

ACDEM has the answers. The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees for free. The live Christmas tree recycling program will accept trees from December 26th, 2020 through January 16th, 2021 at 6 locations throughout the county.

Live trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection – recycle them instead at one of the locations listed below.

Fort Wayne Bio-Solids Handling Facility – 6202 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Monday – Friday, 7:00AM – 3:00PM (Closed New Year's Day)

North Highway Department Building – 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Metea County Park – 8401 Union Chapel Road, Open 9:00AM – 6:00PM daily

Little River Wetlands Project – 5000 Smith Road, Monday – Saturday, 8:00AM – 4:00PM (Closed 12/26 and New Year's Day)

New Haven Utility Shop – 2201 Summit Street, New Haven, Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Monroeville Water Works Department – 200 Utility Drive, Monroeville, Open daily from dawn to dusk.

Wreaths, garland, and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments, and plastic bags prior to recycling.

Recycle your live tree and join ACDEM in being “evergreen” this holiday season! Visit acwastewatcher.org or contact ACDEM at 260-449-7878 for more information.