Indiana: 4,731 new COVID-19 cases, 62 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,731 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 476,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,306 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 62 from the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,556,493 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,545,018 Tuesday. A total of 5,376,575 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing in Columbia City at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.