Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:26 am
Man dies in industrial incident
The Journal Gazette
Police in DeKalb County are investigating the death of a male victim killed at Heidtman Steel on Tuesday.
Officials said the person was pinned between two rolls of steel sometime before 3 p.m. at the Butler business, 4400 County Road 59.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification. No further information was provided.
