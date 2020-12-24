Indiana: 6,288 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,288 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 482,734 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85 from the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,572,545 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,556,493 on Wednesday. A total of 5,431,146 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing in Columbia City at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. Hours are until 1 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.