Indiana: 5,563 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,563 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 488,180 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,431 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,586,165 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,572,545 Thursday. A total of 5,484,835 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Columbia City at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.