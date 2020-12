Verbatim: December 27: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (December 27, 2020) – Another 61 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 28 confirmed PCR cases and 33 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 27,125 cases and 454 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 7,965 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.