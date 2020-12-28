Monday, December 28, 2020 3:39 pm
DeKalb reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Thursday
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths in county residents from Thursday through today, bringing the county's totals to 2,933 cases and 63 deaths.
Two patients who died were older than 90, two older than 80 and two older than 70, the health department said in a statement.
