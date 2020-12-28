Neighborhood Health offering rapid COVID-19 test

Neighborhood Health is offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within 10 minutes of taking the test.

The rapid test can be used for patients who are seen within five days of the onset of COVID symptoms, the organization said in a statement today.

The test is being offered at the Paulding Road location, 3350 E. Paulding Road, along with the longer to respond, more accurate PCR tests.

To schedule an appointment and to determine which test is appropriate, call 260-458-2670 or 260-458-2641.