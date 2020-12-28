Verbatim: Hoosier Guardsmen extended to assist long-term care facilities

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen will continue their mission assisting long-term care facilities across Indiana in their battle against COVID-19.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb called upon Hoosier Guardsmen to help at the facilities in October with the first wave of troops arriving in November. He has now extended their mission until Feb. 28.

The National Guard will continue supporting the vast majority of long-term care facilities with more than 1,000 Guardsmen. Their work includes assisting with testing, reporting test results, screening employees and ensuring infection control practices are in place.

Protecting residents of long-term care facilities has been a priority for the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of these facilities have been significantly impacted by the pandemic because they are medically fragile and at higher risk for severe complications. Approximately 58 percent of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the state have occurred among residents of these facilities.

"We live here, we work here and we serve here," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard. "We are vital to the preservation of life, safety and the welfare of the residents of long-term care facilities, and they need us to remain and continue our work. We do not want to give up the gains we've made prior to the vaccine taking affect."

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said the Guard's support has brought critical relief to long-term care facilities, whose residents and staff have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Caring for our vulnerable Hoosiers isn't just a job. It's a calling," Box said. "The staff in these facilities have worked tirelessly to protect these Hoosiers in an unprecedented time. The Guard's support has helped ease their workload so that staff can keep their focus on where it most needs to be, which is the residents."