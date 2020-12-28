The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    1 injured in DeKalb County crash

    The Journal Gazette

    An Angola man was injured Sunday night after the car he was driving rolled over in DeKalb County, the DeKalb County sheriff’s department said.

    Joshua Horvat suffered fractures to his spine, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. It said three others in the car, two of whom were juveniles, refused treatment.

    Police said they believe Horvat overcorrected when going around a sharp curve in the 2200 block of County Road 61 about 9 p.m., causing the car to leave the road and roll over several times before coming to a rest on its top in a field.

