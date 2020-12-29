Tuesday, December 29, 2020 2:32 pm
Noble County seeking volunteers for vaccine distribution
The Journal Gazette
The Noble County Emergency Management Agency is looking for volunteers to prepare and distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.
Skilled and non-skilled medical volunteers interested in volunteering can call 260-636-2938 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or email eoc@nobleco.us with their names, phone numbers, email addresses, areas where they live and any skills they might have, the agency said today.
