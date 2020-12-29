Former teacher sentenced for sexual misconduct

A former teacher has been ordered to serve four years of a six-year sentence behind bars for sexual misconduct with a minor at a former Fort Wayne charter school.

Eric M. Gerdes, 40, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to the felony charge in October.

Judge David Zent sentenced Gerdes Monday to six years, with two years suspended and two years probation. Additional charges of sexual misconduct, child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The abuse happened at Imagine Master Academy – a charter school that closed in 2013 – between 2011 and 2013, charging documents say. The girl at one point was 13 years old.

Gerdes "made the victim" perform sex acts "several times in his classroom during the aforementioned time frame," Detective Delonzo Myles wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Gerdes was charged in February when he was working as a gym teacher at Crestview Middle School in Huntington. Chad Daugherty, superintendent of Huntington County Community School Corporation, told The Journal Gazette then that Gerdes had been suspended.

School district officials said today Gerdes was no longer employed at Huntington County Community Schools.

