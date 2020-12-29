Indiana: 4,028 new COVID-19 cases, 164 more deaths Tuesday

Indiana topped 500,000 reported cases of COVID-19 today.

The Indiana Department of Health updated its statistics at noon to include 4,028 new cases, pushing the total since the start of pandemic-related counting to 500,282.

The number means that about 7.5% of the state's estimated population already has contracted the virus.

Today's 164 confirmed deaths bring the state's total to 7,703.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.