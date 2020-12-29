Teen charged in Dec. 1 slaying

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in the Dec. 1 shooting death of Hakeem Cage in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne police said today.

A warrant was issued for the teen's arrest on Dec. 23, police said. They said he was picked up during a traffic stop. Because of his age, police did not release the name of the teen arrested.

Police have said they were called about 4 a.m. Dec. 1 to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Avenue at The Summit apartment complex and found Cage lying outside an apartment building. Paramedics took Cage to a hospital, where he died.

Cage's death was the 43rd homicide in Allen County this year.