Tuesday, December 29, 2020 11:25 am
Lane restrictions for Fairfield Avenue intersection
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of Fairfield Avenue at Paulding Road and Pettit Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions from Wednesday through Saturday while crews work on signal detection, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.
