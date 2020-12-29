The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 29, 2020 11:25 am

    Lane restrictions for Fairfield Avenue intersection

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersection of Fairfield Avenue at Paulding Road and Pettit Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions from Wednesday through Saturday while crews work on signal detection, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's traffic engineering department at 427-1172.

