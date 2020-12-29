Verbatim: Allen County Makes Good on Electric Works Commitment

The following was released on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020:

(December 29, 2020) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners is closing out 2020 by making good on its financial commitment to the Electric Works project.

Commissioners wired the $3.5 million promised to the project's developers just before the Christmas holiday. The county's investment is in addition to the $1 million provided in the fall of 2018 so that remediation work could begin at the former General Electric campus site.

As early supporters of Electric Works, the Board of Commissioners is excited to see the project begin in earnest in 2021. “This project will have a sizable economic impact during construction and will help lead us to our fifth straight year of $1 billion in construction projects in Allen County,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “We are glad to see business retention and expansion taking place, in addition to the new companies and jobs coming to our community.”

The first phase of Electric Works includes more than 700,000 square feet of space and offers office, innovation, education, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and community uses to create new opportunities for inclusive economic growth. The ultimate vision is for a well-conceptualized, mixed-use district of innovation, culture and community that is seamlessly integrated with other downtown development projects currently underway.