Hospitals can restart elective surgeries

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending his latest COVID-19 emergency order, but with a difference -- hospitals will be allowed to restart elective surgeries.

The order, which would have expired Jan. 3, will continue for another three weeks, the governor said during his weekly virtual news conference updating the state's response to COVID-19.

COVID-19-related conditions at the state's hospitals have eased somewhat, Holcomb said.

"There is stress and strain there for sure, but it has improved," Holcomb said of the situation in hospitals.

He added he consulted with hospital associations and individual hospitals in ending the elective surgery provisions.

Elective surgeries, particularly at the end of the year, are an important revenue source for hospitals as people schedule surgeries before their insurance benefits will again require a copay in the new year.

Masking and social distancing requirements will remain a part of the order, Holcomb said.

As a focus of the pandemic shifts to administering vaccines, the Indiana Department of Health is now developing a dashboard for tracking vaccination statistics.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the new effort, similar to its COVID-19 dashboard, during the news conference, where Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun also briefly spoke and took questions.

