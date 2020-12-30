2 rescued from Rudisill Boulevard house fire

An adult and a child were rescued this morning from a house fire that moderately damageda West Rudisill Boulevard residence, Fort Wayne firefighters said today.

Firefighters were called to 355 W. Rudisill shortly after 11 a.m. and found smoke coming from second-floor windows, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

The adult and the child were immediately rescued, the statement said. It said firefighters found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and put it out. The fire was controlled within about 25 minutes of arrival.

One of the residents was taken to a local hospital in good condition, the statement said. No one else was injured.

Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Neighborhood Code Enforcement assisted firefighters at the scene.