Indiana: 4,819 new COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 4,819 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 143 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 505,017 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 7,812 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 348 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,622,879 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,613,675 Tuesday. A total of 5,627,342 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.