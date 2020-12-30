Wednesday, December 30, 2020 12:10 pm
DeKalb confirms 24 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 2,975 cases and 67 deaths.
Two of the patients who died were older than 90 and the third was older than 80, the health department said in a statement.
