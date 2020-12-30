2 wanted in connection with McClellan Street death

The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in connection with the death of Gwendolyn Martin on Dec. 21 on McClellan Street.

Police are looking for Marquel Bright, 30, and Ashley Fromm, 28.

They said Bright is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has tattoos under his right eye, on both sides of his neck and several other body tattoos. Fromm is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Martin died from a car crashing into her home, police said. They said the suspects in the car fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the two are asked to call 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.