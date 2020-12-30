The Journal Gazette
 
    ISP says avoid area of semi crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana State Police are asking motorists to avoid the Interstate 80 toll road near Howe following a semi crash early today in LaGrange County.

    Debris cleanup from the crash that happened about 1:30 a.m. is expected to affect the mid-morning commute, police said.

    The toll road is about nine miles east of Howe.

    No further information about the crash was provided.

