Wednesday, December 30, 2020 7:17 am
ISP says avoid area of semi crash
The Journal Gazette
Indiana State Police are asking motorists to avoid the Interstate 80 toll road near Howe following a semi crash early today in LaGrange County.
Debris cleanup from the crash that happened about 1:30 a.m. is expected to affect the mid-morning commute, police said.
The toll road is about nine miles east of Howe.
No further information about the crash was provided.
