Standoff ends with man dead

A man is dead today after shooting himself following a standoff with Fort Wayne police Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of a man threatening to shoot people inside a residence at West Wind Apartments about 8 p.m.

Members of the police crisis response team attempted to negotiate with the suspect for nearly two hours before shots rang out inside the apartment, they said.

The man said he was armed with a shotgun and threatened to shoot officers, police said.

Tear gas was fired into the residence to stop the man from shooting, but the firing continued.

Officers said they were forced to enter the apartment where they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

No apartment residents were injured and an investigation is ongoing.