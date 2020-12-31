City Utilities advances more than $100 million in improvements in 2020

Fort Wayne City Utilities advanced more than $100 million in water, sanitary and storm improvements in more than 90 neighborhoods in 2020, and a similar investment will continue this year, the utility announced Thursday.

City Utilities said its goal is to replace 70 miles of water mains in five years.

In 2020, some of the larger water main projects were in the Southwood Park, Fairmont, Crestwood Colony, Hamilton and Frances Slocum neighborhoods.

In 2021, water main replacements will occur in the neighborhoods of Oakdale, Harrison Hill, Fairfield, Glenwood Park, Southwood Park, Fairmont and West Central, the utility said.

City Utilities said continues to work in neighborhoods to improve drainage and stormwater flow.

In 2020, projects took place in the Brookside, Parkerdale, Vesey/Quimby Village Phase l, Hessen Cassel and Limberlost neighborhoods. In 2021, stormwater projects will continue along with Hessen Cassel with phases 2&3, Blackhawk, Colonial Heritage, Hollywood Gardens, the Lincolndale Drain and Ardmore Avenue near Airport Expressway, among others.

MamaJo, the tunnel boring machine, continues drilling the deep-rock tunnel to protect rivers, neighborhoods and homes as part of a consent decree to keep, City Utilities said.

MamaJo is now south of Jefferson Boulevard and has completed more than three miles of its nearly five-mile journey.

When completed, the tunnel and related projects will keep nearly 1 billion gallons of combined sewage out of rivers each year, City Utilities said.

This year starts year 14 of the 18-year consent decree plan to improve the city's sewer system and protect its rivers.

In the first 13 years, more than 1 billion gallons of combined sewage has been kept out of rivers and work was done in 200 neighborhoods, protecting more than 33,000 homes, City Utilities said.

Investments of $665 million the last 13 years supported 19,000 construction and related jobs, most of which are local companies, City Utilities said.