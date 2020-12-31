Thursday, December 31, 2020 12:16 pm
DeKalb exceeds 3,000 novel coronavirus cases
County reports 35 new cases, 1 more death Thursday
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 3,010 cases and 68 deaths.
The patient who died was older than 90, the health department said in a statement.
