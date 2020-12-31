The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, December 31, 2020 12:16 pm

    DeKalb exceeds 3,000 novel coronavirus cases

    County reports 35 new cases, 1 more death Thursday

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 3,010 cases and 68 deaths.

    The patient who died was older than 90, the health department said in a statement.

     

     

     

    Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

    Sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story