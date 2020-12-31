Indiana: 6,543 new COVID-19 cases, 99 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 511,485 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 7,911 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 99 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 352 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,636,695 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,622,879 Wednesday. A total of 5,681,710 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.