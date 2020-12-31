Thursday, December 31, 2020 10:26 am
Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice expected Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying snow and ice are expected Friday.
The weather service said:
- For most of the area, the advisory is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with snow of up to 1 inch and ice of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch expected; power outages are possible. The mixed precipitation will cause slippery roads and affect the morning commute. Drivers should slow down while traveling. This advisory is for Allen, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
- For areas north of Fort Wayne, the advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with snow of up to 1 inch and ice of up to one-tenth of an inch expected; power outages are possible. The mixed precipitation will cause slippery roads and affect the evening commute. Drivers should slow down while traveling. This advisory is for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio.
- In Mercer County, Ohio, the advisory is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with snow of up to 1 inch and ice of up to one-tenth of an inch expected. The mixed precipitation will change from snow to freezing rain to rain; drivers should slow down while traveling.
