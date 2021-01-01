Verbatim: Adams County police dog retires

The Adams County Sheriff's Office issued the following news release Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 –

It is with great pride that the Adams County Sheriff's Office is announcing the retirement of K-9 Kaja.

Kaja has been with the Office for the last 8 years. He has served with his handler Deputy James Franze. The retirement of Kaja will also be the last K-9 partner for Deputy Franze ending his 25 years as a K-9 handler. Kaja was Deputy Franze third and final police K-9 partner. Deputy Franze and Kaja were a great working team. They accomplished many goals together. The following are some of their stats over their time together:

1) 25 tracks-catching 3 felony suspects and also located one elderly Alzheimer's subject.

2) Assisted other agencies 740 times

3) Building searches 46 times

4) K-9 demonstrations 37 times educating general citizens about the K-9

5) Kaja searched 722 vehicles

6) Searched jail cells 25 times

7) The team seized $87,920.00 dollars' worth of street drugs, the drugs were marijuana, cocaine, meth and heroin, ecstasy and crack cocaine.

8) Seized $6,000.00 in U.S. currency

In 2012 Deputy Franze retired from the Decatur Police Department and joined the Adams County Sheriff's Office. He was then selected as the Sheriff's Office K-9 handler and Deputy Franze selected Kaja from a kennel out of Indianapolis, IN.