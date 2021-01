Parkview Health has announced Allen County's first newborns of 2021:

They are twin boys:

Name: Brooks Victor

Born: Jan. 1, 12 a.m.

Weight: 5 lbs., 4.7 oz.

AND

Name: Levi Henry

Born: Jan. 1, 12:02 a.m.

Weight: 5 lbs., 10.7 oz.

No further information was provided.