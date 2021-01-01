Suspect dead after police chase

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting death of an individual officers killed Thursday after a high-speed chase.

Police said a male suspect driving a red Chevrolet pickup led a Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputy in the pursuit after committing a traffic violation in Plymouth.

Plymouth Police Department officers joined the chase as the driver swerved at several squad cars during the pursuit, officers said.

Police deployed stop sticks as the driver made his way through an intersection in Starke County. The suspect entered a dead-end section of East South Avenue, turned his vehicle around, sped toward police and hit two police vehicles, officers said.

Police said when the officers exited their vehicles the suspect drove toward them at which point two deputies fired at the individual, hitting him at least once.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend and later pronounced dead.

The identity of the deputies involved will be made at a later date, police said.