    Friday, January 01, 2021 9:13 am

    Winter travel advisory issued

    The Journal Gazette

    State weather officials have issued a winter weather travel advisory for northern Indiana and northwest Ohio until 3 p.m. today.

    Freezing rain will make conditions hazardous. Motorists are advised to use caution if driving on the roadways, but to avoid travel if possible.

    Temperatures should reach a high of 38 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office.

