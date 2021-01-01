Friday, January 01, 2021 9:13 am
Winter travel advisory issued
The Journal Gazette
State weather officials have issued a winter weather travel advisory for northern Indiana and northwest Ohio until 3 p.m. today.
Freezing rain will make conditions hazardous. Motorists are advised to use caution if driving on the roadways, but to avoid travel if possible.
Temperatures should reach a high of 38 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office.
