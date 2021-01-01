2 hurt in rollover crash

Two people escaped serious injury early today in a car crash police in DeKalb County are investigating.

Officers said they responded to the incident about 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of County Road 23 in Waterloo and found Lance J. Barnhart and his passenger Dawson H. Murray outside the overturned vehicle.

Murray sought help from neighbors in the area before officers arrived, they said.

Barnhart and Murray, Ashley residents, were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition, police said.

Alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash, police said.