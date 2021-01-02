The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, January 02, 2021

    1 dead after car hits fire truck

    One person is dead after a collision between a car and fire truck at Clinton and Grove streets today.

    Fort Wayne police said the vehicle was traveling south on Clinton when it hit a curb, lost control and spun into the fire truck going in the opposite direction about 8 a.m.

    Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash that besides leaving the passenger dead left the driver with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    No firefighters were hurt in the crash.

    Officers said the area is closed while crash investigators inspect it likely through 2 p.m.

