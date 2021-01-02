Muncie girl missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Muncie girl who went missing early today.

Police said Savannah Kay Grace Warfield is 4 feet 1, weighs 70 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a burgundy cardigan and pink nightgown. Warfield was last seen about 12:30 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger likely needing medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.