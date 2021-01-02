The Journal Gazette
 
    Vacant house damaged in fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged a vacant two-story house early today.

    Crews arrived at 3230 S. Clinton St. and found flames shooting from the second-floor windows of the structure at 5:11 a.m.

    The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and there were no injuries.

