DeKalb crash injures 2

DeKalb County police are investigating a crash involving two SUVs that left two people hurt Friday evening.

Officers said Sara Rashed, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, was driving north on Indiana 327 about 5:42 p.m. when her Jeep Commander lost control as it went into a curve approaching County Road 34.

Icy conditions contributed to Rashed's vehicle hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer halted at a stop sign at the County Road 34 intersection, police said.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Michael McCann, 44, of Corunna suffered a fractured collarbone in the collision. Rashed complained of shoulder pain.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

The stop sign was damaged in the crash as well, police said.