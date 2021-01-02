Saturday, January 02, 2021 7:05 am
DeKalb crash injures 2
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County police are investigating a crash involving two SUVs that left two people hurt Friday evening.
Officers said Sara Rashed, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, was driving north on Indiana 327 about 5:42 p.m. when her Jeep Commander lost control as it went into a curve approaching County Road 34.
Icy conditions contributed to Rashed's vehicle hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer halted at a stop sign at the County Road 34 intersection, police said.
The driver of the Trailblazer, Michael McCann, 44, of Corunna suffered a fractured collarbone in the collision. Rashed complained of shoulder pain.
Both were taken to a local hospital.
The stop sign was damaged in the crash as well, police said.
