PFW gives up decisive basket in final seconds
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Marques Warrick scored 22 points for the second straight game and Northern Kentucky edged Purdue Fort Wayne 70-68 on Saturday night to complete a sweep of the Mastodons.
Warrick hit the game-winner with 2.4 seconds left as the Norse controlled the ball for the last 19 seconds after a defensive rebound. Northern Kentucky took control with a 12-2 run for a 64-60 lead with 3:40 to go.
Trey Robinson added a career-high 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (5-4, 3-1 Horizon League).
Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (2-5, 1-5). Bobby Planutis added 13 points. Demetric Horton and Jarred Godfrey had 10 points each.
Northern Kentucky defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Friday.
NORTH CAROLINA 66, NOTRE DAME 65: In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, freshman Day'Ron Sharpe had a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Leaky Black hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds to lift the Tar Heels.
Caleb Love connected on a 3 before Sharpe scored the final six points in a 9-0 run that gave North Carolina (6-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) a two-point lead with 4:19 left in the game. There were six lead changes, including a layup by Prentiss Hubb that gave the Irish a 65-64 lead with 36 seconds later. With the shot clock dwindling, Black slipped around a screen by Garrison Brooks and dropped in a running bank shot to cap the scoring with 9.1 seconds remaining.
Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame (3-6, 0-3) with 25 points and nine rebounds. Hubb scored 14 points.
SETON HALL 68, BUTLER 60: In Newark, New Jersey, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 24 points to lead the Pirates.
Jared Rhoden added 19 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1 Big East).
Myles Tate had 22 points for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3).
OHIO 78, BALL STATE 68: In Muncie, Ben Roderick drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Bobcats (5-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), who halted a three-game slide.
Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (4-4, 2-1). Miryne Thomas added 17 points and eight rebounds. Columbia City graduate Brachen Hazen had 10 points.
Women
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PFW 57: At the Gates Center, Riley Ott and Shayla Sellers both had double-digit points in the loss. Ott led the Mastodons (0-8, 0-6 Horizon League) with 15 points and Sellers added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.
